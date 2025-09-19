Politics

Murdered taxi boss stood for peaceful dialogue: Gauteng transport MEC

19 September 2025 - 07:03 By TimesLIVE
Taxi boss Thamsanga Moyo was killed in Soweto on Thursday when gunmen fired at him while he was driving. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Iurii Konoval

Gauteng chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance Thamsanga Moyo was a dedicated leader within the sector who was helping broker peace, says Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

She was speaking after his murder on Thursday. Gunmen in two vehicles blocked him in while he was driving on the Soweto Highway and fired several shots at him. He died at the scene.

“This is a devastating loss to the taxi industry and to Gauteng. Mr Moyo was a leader who played an important role in shaping dialogue within the industry and promoting stability. His untimely death is a blow to ongoing efforts to build peace, unity and sustainable solutions within the taxi sector,” said Diale-Tlabela.

Urging law enforcement agencies to quickly find the culprits, she said: “We cannot allow criminal elements to derail progress in the taxi industry through acts of intimidation and violence. We call for calm, restraint and cooperation as investigations unfold.”

The provincial government has set up several forums to broker deals within the minibus taxi sector amid a spate of murders this year. In April Diale-Tlabela mooted a shutdown of taxi ranks for six months, giving impetus to the need to gather around a negotiating table.

TimesLIVE 

