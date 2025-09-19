Politics

Parks Tau meets US representative in push for trade deal

19 September 2025 - 12:44 By Sfundo Parakozov and Alexander Winning
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau has met US trade representative Jamieson Greer for talks. File photo.
Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau has met US trade representative Jamieson Greer for talks. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trade minister Parks Tau has met US trade representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer for talks, Tau's office said on Friday, as South Africa tries to reach a deal to roll back steep US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa last month after President Cyril Ramaphosa's government made several unsuccessful attempts to secure a trade agreement.

The tariff rate is the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa and could cause tens of thousands of job losses at a time when the economy is barely growing and unemployment is stuck above 30%.

“Minister Tau held a cordial and constructive meeting with the USTR on matters of mutual interest. The meeting was preceded by intensive three-day discussions by senior officials,” the trade ministry said in a statement.

“The parties agreed to a road map that will inform future engagements towards the conclusion of the process.”

Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit

Talks are expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate after contact between Pretoria and Washington
Politics
2 days ago

The office of the US trade representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting between Greer and Tau.

South Africa's relationship with the US reached a diplomatic low this year over issues, including Trump's unfounded accusations of persecution of the white minority. The claims prompted the creation of a refugee programme for white South Africans.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen told Reuters last month that to secure lower tariffs South Africa might need to address some of Trump's criticisms, including his opposition to affirmative action laws aimed at redressing apartheid-era racial discrimination.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Time running out for SA’s idle smelters

Despite vast chrome reserves, the country is losing ground to China due to years of government inaction
Business
3 days ago

South African markets soar despite weak economic data, slow reforms

South African financial markets have outperformed expectations, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange reaching record highs and the rand/dollar ...
News
4 days ago

Agoa renewal unlikely, say experts

Exporters and the government are pinning their hopes on the potential renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act to soften the blow of US ...
Business Times
5 days ago

South Africa must do more to woo Trump to G20 summit

The door is still open for Pretoria to convince US president to attend the historic G20 summit by winning his heart and mind, writes Kuseni Dlamini.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the delegation will advance SA’s revised trade proposal
Politics
1 week ago

Nersa cracks whip after ‘catastrophic’ R54bn tariff blunder

Energy regulator suspends senior staff member and orders independent audit
News
1 week ago

Effect of Trump tariffs ‘understated’

Exporters in the Western Cape believe the impact of US tariffs on employment in South Africa has been understated at 30,000. They fear that as many ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA gets clean audits, but ANC transforms lives: Cyril's damage control Politics
  2. Defence ministry spent R20m of taxpayers' money on travel in a year Politics
  3. Ernst Roets to report Charlie Kirk murder celebrators to employers Politics
  4. RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry: Day 2 Politics
  5. DA open to helping ANC improve its poorly performing municipalities Politics

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 3
Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support