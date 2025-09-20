Politics

WATCH LIVE | DA announces Joburg mayoral candidate for 2026 local government elections

20 September 2025 - 10:48 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The DA will unveil its candidate for Johannesburg mayor in the 2026 local government elections in Soweto, Gauteng, on Saturday.

Among the leading contenders in the race is DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

