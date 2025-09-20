Courtesy of SABC News
The DA is unveiling its candidate for Johannesburg mayor in the 2026 local government elections in Soweto, Gauteng, on Saturday.
Among the leading contenders in the race is DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | DA announces Joburg mayoral candidate for 2026 local government elections
Courtesy of SABC News
The DA is unveiling its candidate for Johannesburg mayor in the 2026 local government elections in Soweto, Gauteng, on Saturday.
Among the leading contenders in the race is DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
DA race to replace Zille starts
EDITORIAL | The DA is pulling out all the stops
'Joburg must be rescued': Helen Zille’s plan to put shine back into City of Gold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos