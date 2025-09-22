Politics

POLL | Do you believe Mkhwanazi’s testimony is valid, even without concrete evidence provided?

22 September 2025 - 15:36 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Do you believe Mkhwanazi without hard evidence being provided?
Do you believe Mkhwanazi without hard evidence being provided?
Image: Brandan Reynolds

Exactly 75 days after his explosive press conference on July 6, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wrapped up his testimony at the Madlanga commission on Friday.

Mkhwanazi painted a compelling picture of alleged corruption in law enforcement and described how a drug cartel had allegedly infiltrated the police’s highest ranks.

But while his claims were detailed, he provided little concrete evidence to support them — leaving many South Africans divided.

Do you believe Mkhwanazi’s testimony is valid despite the lack of proof?

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Police commissioner Masemola in the hot seat at Madlanga commission

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is expected to testify at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

Police commissioner Masemola next to testify at Madlanga commission

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is expected to testify at the  Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Mkhwanazi still needs to spill the beans

KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ended his much-anticipated testimony at the Madlanga commission after three days this week, leaving ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Rhodes University council elects Madlanga as new chancellor

Rhodes University has elected retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga as its new chancellor with effect from October 10.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa to meet Saudi Arabian and French leaders during US trip for UN Politics
  2. Mkhwanazi 'a walking contradiction': Adams responds to 'reckless' handling of ... Politics
  3. 'Strange things' in court: Mkhwanazi reveals collusion allegation about ... Politics
  4. RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry: Day 3 Politics
  5. WATCH | Police commissioner Masemola in the hot seat at Madlanga commission Politics

Latest Videos

Latest on the fighting in Sudan’s North Darfur State | DW News
Ebola virus outbreak update: Dr Patrick Otim