POLL | Do you believe Mkhwanazi’s testimony is valid, even without concrete evidence provided?

Exactly 75 days after his explosive press conference on July 6, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wrapped up his testimony at the Madlanga commission on Friday.
Mkhwanazi painted a compelling picture of alleged corruption in law enforcement and described how a drug cartel had allegedly infiltrated the police’s highest ranks.
But while his claims were detailed, he provided little concrete evidence to support them — leaving many South Africans divided.
Do you believe Mkhwanazi’s testimony is valid despite the lack of proof?
Image: Brandan Reynolds
