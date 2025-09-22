President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New York with a South African delegation for a gathering linked to the UN General Assembly and coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.
He will "engage on urgent international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo and the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions," his office said, adding SA's stance is to advocate for dialogue over discord.
On Monday, he will join a meeting convened and co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron of France and Saudi Arabia foreign minister Faisal bin Al Saud to "reaffirm international commitments to the two-state solution and seek to mobilise support for its implementation".
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa will address the general debate.
Discussions on the economy and climate change are also scheduled.
Ramaphosa also hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of the UN events during his visit.
Among those accompanying him are the ministers of planning Maropene Ramokgopa, international relations Ronald Lamola, trade Parks Tau, forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George and health Aaron Motsoaledi.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa to meet Saudi Arabian and French leaders during US trip for UN
Image: GCIS
