Politics

Ramaphosa to meet Saudi Arabian and French leaders during US trip for UN

22 September 2025 - 07:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of UN events during his visit. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of UN events during his visit. File image
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New York with a South African delegation for a gathering linked to the UN General Assembly and coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.

He will "engage on urgent international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo and the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions," his office said, adding SA's stance is to advocate for dialogue over discord.

On Monday, he will join a meeting convened and co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron of France and Saudi Arabia foreign minister Faisal bin Al Saud to "reaffirm international commitments to the two-state solution and seek to mobilise support for its implementation".

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa will address the general debate.

Discussions on the economy and climate change are also scheduled.

Ramaphosa also hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of the UN events during his visit.

Among those accompanying him are the ministers of planning Maropene Ramokgopa, international relations Ronald Lamola, trade Parks Tau, forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George and health Aaron Motsoaledi. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parks Tau meets US representative in push for trade deal

Trade minister Parks Tau has met US trade representative Jamieson Greer for talks, Tau's office said on Friday, as South Africa tries to reach a deal ...
Politics
3 days ago

EU 'in talks with SA and others' to reduce US dependency: Von der Leyen

The EU must look to trade deals with countries like India and South Africa to reduce dependencies, with higher US import tariffs pushing the bloc to ...
News
4 days ago

Ernst Roets to report Charlie Kirk murder celebrators to employers

Former AfriForum deputy CEO and now director of the advocacy group Lex Libertas, Ernst Roets, has launched an investigation into South Africans who ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Strange things' in court: Mkhwanazi reveals collusion allegation about ... Politics
  2. Mkhwanazi 'a walking contradiction': Adams responds to 'reckless' handling of ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa to meet Saudi Arabian and French leaders during US trip for UN Politics
  4. Ernst Roets to report Charlie Kirk murder celebrators to employers Politics
  5. Macpherson sticks by PwC to probe Independent Development Trust Politics

Latest Videos

The Threesome | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical
Delicious Festival trader academy empowers young entrepreneurs with key skills