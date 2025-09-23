Politics

'I was born in Soweto, not Zimbabwe': Zandile Dabula responds to questions about her identity

23 September 2025 - 16:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula.
Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula has responded to critics who called for her deportation as they claim she is from Zimbabwe.

Known for her anti-immigrant stance, Dabula has found herself in the middle of controversy, with some accusing her of promoting xenophobia and violating human rights while others have questioned her identity on social media.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Dabula clarified that she is South African.

“I’m a bona fide citizen of this country. I was born and bred in Diepkloof in Soweto and not in Zimbabwe. That’s the only reason I want to put my fellow South Africans first, because I know their struggles.”

She said the smear campaign was initiated by EFF members.

“We are aware of the plottings and they are coming from those red berets. I know there were campaigns launched to decampaign me but it’s not working.”

Operation Dudula was launched in 2021 and was in the spotlight recently when members blocked illegal foreigners from accessing public healthcare facilities, saying they are putting pressure on the overburdened health system.

Organisations, including the health department and the South African Human Rights Commission, have condemned Operation Dudula's actions.

On Monday the group took its immigration fight to state schools, saying it would block foreign children from accessing schools, prompting the Gauteng education department to intervene.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes

Citizenship or immigration status is not a determining factor in the allocation of school spaces, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

'Operation Dudula is a group of thugs,' says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the anti-immigrant group Operation Dudula, calling it “a group of thugs”.
Politics
1 week ago

We are not protecting illegals at the expense of locals: SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission has dismissed claims it's protecting illegal foreigners due to its stance on protecting human rights for ...
News
1 week ago

Foreigner turned away from hospital faces bleak future

The KwaZulu-Natal health department last month condemned those who were 'taking the law into their own hands' and obstructing access to hospitals and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I was born in Soweto, not Zimbabwe': Zandile Dabula responds to questions ... Politics
  2. ‘God is great, I knew it’: McKenzie after Kunene cleared of wrongdoing Politics
  3. POLL | Do you think Helen Zille is too old to run for Joburg mayor? Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to meet Saudi Arabian and French leaders during US trip for UN Politics
  5. RECORDED | Masemola continues testimony at Madlanga commission Politics

Latest Videos

France halts counter-terrorism cooperation with Mali
Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation