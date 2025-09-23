“It is against this context the department will also explore the option of instituting consequence management after sufficient evidence has been presented to the office of the acting head of department. The department will also explore the possibility of opening criminal cases where necessary and is encouraging members of the public with information of wrongdoing to come forward,” said Meyer.
The department also committed to working with oversight bodies such as the office of the auditor-general.
When Meyer took office, his priorities included improving the department's financial outlook, enhancing financial controls and efficient and speedy completion of projects within budget.
The department established the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to address its challenges and re-establish it as an effective implementing agent of choice.
Part of the RRT’s immediate mandate was to promptly address the challenges of persistent material irregularities (MI), financial management, procurement process delays, fraud and corruption, and noncompliance with regulatory requirements, particularly in supplier payment.
A number of senior department officials were suspended after being implicated in fraud and corruption and some resigned after investigations were instituted against them.
TimesLIVE
KZN public works MEC Martin Meyer wages war against officials on the take over delayed infrastructure projects
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal public works and infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer has declared war on corrupt department officials who solicit bribes from service providers in exchange for tenders.
Meyer has initiated a forensic investigation after the department unearthed evidence of alleged financial collusion between contractors and department officials, interference in the supply chain management (SCM) processes which resulted in some projects being delayed by up to 10 years and costing the department millions of rand.
This came to light after a department infrastructure service delivery meeting to confront the challenges of infrastructure delivery and the causes of the delays.
“The issue of deliberately delayed and stalled projects is now a major burden on the province’s fiscal budget and it’s costing taxpayers a lot of money which could be channelled towards building more critical infrastructure. The issue of not delivering in time is unavoidable and we need to work with speed and increase efforts,” said Meyer.
He said the delays were partly due to collusion between senior officials and prominent contractors, adding he would ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.
Meyer has received two death threats — one in August last year and a second in February while he was in the middle of an anti-corruption sweep in his department.
CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department
The first incident was brought to light by national public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson in August when he revealed Meyer had found a bullet casing placed next to his official vehicle shortly after taking a tough stand against construction mafia in the province — a group of armed men known to use tactics such as intimidation, violence and extortion to force their way into projects in the construction industry.
Staff members found a second bullet placed on the doorstep of his Durban office six months later after he led a “strong stance” against corruption and fraud in the department, with a number of senior officials facing disciplinary processes and some dismissed.
The threat occurred less than a week after the department and provincial government hosted the “biggest property management conference in Africa” at the Durban ICC.
Recently the department tackled, and wiped-out, years of debt owed to contractors by paying more than R1bn to service providers in one year.
This resulted in every contractor being paid in full and the department being 100% compliant with the 30-day payment policy to contractors.
The department also accused some officials of dereliction of duty, leading to project delays.
The falling down place
“It is against this context the department will also explore the option of instituting consequence management after sufficient evidence has been presented to the office of the acting head of department. The department will also explore the possibility of opening criminal cases where necessary and is encouraging members of the public with information of wrongdoing to come forward,” said Meyer.
The department also committed to working with oversight bodies such as the office of the auditor-general.
When Meyer took office, his priorities included improving the department's financial outlook, enhancing financial controls and efficient and speedy completion of projects within budget.
The department established the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to address its challenges and re-establish it as an effective implementing agent of choice.
Part of the RRT’s immediate mandate was to promptly address the challenges of persistent material irregularities (MI), financial management, procurement process delays, fraud and corruption, and noncompliance with regulatory requirements, particularly in supplier payment.
A number of senior department officials were suspended after being implicated in fraud and corruption and some resigned after investigations were instituted against them.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Old Ulundi legislature to be spruced up for traditional leaders
Full steam ahead for Menzi High School upgrades after construction mafia delays
Late king’s cultural vision set to be realised — millions of rand later
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos