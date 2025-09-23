Politics

POLL | Do you think Helen Zille is too old to run for Joburg mayor?

23 September 2025 - 12:09 By TimesLIVE
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille during an interview with Sowetan's podcast 'In The Know'. Zille is the DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate for the local government elections next year.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille during an interview with Sowetan's podcast 'In The Know'. Zille is the DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate for the local government elections next year.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The DA has announced that its federal council chair Helen Zille will be the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

The announcement made on Saturday has stirred a heated debate not just about her track record but also about her age.

At 74, Zille brings decades of political experience as a former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier, but some argue the city’s challenges need a younger, more energetic leader.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi weighed in, saying South Africa has a leadership crisis.

“There is a 74-year-old South African who has stepped forward and said because Johannesburg does not have people with fortitude to run it, she will leave Cape Town and live in her sister's back yard to run Johannesburg on behalf of Joburgers and she is a viable candidate to a lot of people.”

Meanwhile, speaking to EWN, communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi defended Zille’s candidacy.

“She still has a lot of fire in her. I think one thing that counts in her advantage is her experience. She's got an undefeatable spirit and that's what you need. Whoever gets to be Joburg [mayor], and for us, hopefully, it is her, you're going to need political endurance to turn around that metro,” he said.

TimesLIVE

