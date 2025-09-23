Politics

WATCH LIVE | Masemola continues testimony at Madlanga commission

23 September 2025 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is continuing his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

