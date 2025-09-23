Courtesy of SABC
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is continuing his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE | Masemola continues testimony at Madlanga commission
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is continuing his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
