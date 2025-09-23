Politics

WATCH LIVE | South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference

23 September 2025 - 10:39 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference and opening ceremony of the 9th China-South Africa trade fair is under way at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Tuesday.

Ambassador Wu Peng, trade and industry minister Parks Tau and other government officials are expected to address delegates.

More than 400 leading Chinese enterprises from 44 cities across 13 provinces will be present, covering textiles, appliances, electronics, building materials, and furniture.

