The South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference and opening ceremony of the 9th China-South Africa trade fair is under way at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Tuesday.
Ambassador Wu Peng, trade and industry minister Parks Tau and other government officials are expected to address delegates.
More than 400 leading Chinese enterprises from 44 cities across 13 provinces will be present, covering textiles, appliances, electronics, building materials, and furniture.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference
Courtesy of SABC
The South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference and opening ceremony of the 9th China-South Africa trade fair is under way at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Tuesday.
Ambassador Wu Peng, trade and industry minister Parks Tau and other government officials are expected to address delegates.
More than 400 leading Chinese enterprises from 44 cities across 13 provinces will be present, covering textiles, appliances, electronics, building materials, and furniture.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa urges Brics unity to solve conflicts and counter global disorder
G20 finance chiefs meet in Durban under tariff cloud
Issues on the agenda at G20 finance meeting in South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos