Wife of slain Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole speaks about how her life changed to misery

23 September 2025 - 06:24 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Political killings task team member Col Malcolm Fynn speaks to convicted hitman Sabelo Phewa in the Durban high court.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

As the Durban high court prepares to impose a sentence on the convicted killer of the manager of Richmond municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, his widow Silindile Sithole gave an account of how difficult life has been for her. 

Her victim impact statement, which was read during mitigation and aggravation of sentencing in court on Monday, laid bare the difficulties the family had to endure after Sibusiso Sithole's death. 

She said her state of health was no longer the same after her husband's death.

Sabelo Phewa, 34, was convicted of five counts, including the murders of Sithole on March 6 2017 and Amos Ngcobo on June 12 2017.

He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Lucky Bongani Ngema on February 16 2018 in KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, and was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Silindile said she had seen the bullet wounds in her husband when she visited the mortuary.

Politics
“Phewa was heartless and is a danger to society. I wish never to see him again. After my husband's death, my life changed to misery. I hope he rots in jail,” wrote Silindile.

She said the void left by her husband's murder had caused strain on her finances and she had to move out of their house.

“I can no longer pay for the children he used to help with school,” she said.

Prosecutor advocate Nhlanhla Shange told the court it should impose the harshest sentence to deter others.  He said Phewa had not taken the court into his confidence about what influenced his actions, including the murder of Ngcobo and R5,000 allegedly paid by Ngcobo's wife to have him killed.

“It's clear Phewas was hired to kill. There is no evidence that the accused knew Sithole. Someone hired him,” said Shange. “He's a danger to society.”

He said Phewa had not appreciated the wrongfulness of his actions. He said the attempted murders of police officers had shown Phewa to be  a violent person. “When the police knocked at Phewa's door, he continued to fire shots, endangering the officers and his own family.”

Shange said the interest of society demands courts hand down sentences to deter like-minded individuals from committing similar offences. He  asked the court for Phewa not to be given parole before his prison sentence lapses and for the families of the victims to be contacted.

The matter was adjourned to Tuesday for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

News
Politics
News
