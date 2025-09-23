“Phewa was heartless and is a danger to society. I wish never to see him again. After my husband's death, my life changed to misery. I hope he rots in jail,” wrote Silindile.
TimesLIVE
Wife of slain Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole speaks about how her life changed to misery
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
As the Durban high court prepares to impose a sentence on the convicted killer of the manager of Richmond municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, his widow Silindile Sithole gave an account of how difficult life has been for her.
Her victim impact statement, which was read during mitigation and aggravation of sentencing in court on Monday, laid bare the difficulties the family had to endure after Sibusiso Sithole's death.
She said her state of health was no longer the same after her husband's death.
Sabelo Phewa, 34, was convicted of five counts, including the murders of Sithole on March 6 2017 and Amos Ngcobo on June 12 2017.
He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Lucky Bongani Ngema on February 16 2018 in KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, and was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Silindile said she had seen the bullet wounds in her husband when she visited the mortuary.
Murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole took toll on family, court hears
TimesLIVE
