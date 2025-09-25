Politics

ConCourt ruling allowing men to adopt wives' surnames 'the end of the world': King Misuzulu

25 September 2025 - 12:49 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli and deputy prime minister of the Zulu Royal House Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza during the Umkhosi weLembe celebration held in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, on Heritage Day
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has slated a recent Constitutional Court ruling allowing men to adopt their wives' surnames.

Speaking during Heritage Day celebrations in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Wednesday, the king called on Zulu men to reject the practice.

September 24 is commemorated by the Zulu nation as the day on which King Shaka kaSenzangakhona — who founded and united the Zulu people in 1816 — was killed by his brothers, including King Dingane, Prince Mhlangana and a member of his inner circle, Mbopha kaSithayi.

“Do not allow this to happen. How can a man use the surname of his wife? This is the end of the world,” said the king.

He said the ruling is aimed at misleading the nation, describing it as ichilo (shameful or a disgrace).

“We need to stick to our culture and customs that have guided us since the time of King Shaka and all the other kings.”

Princess Sihle Mdluli, centre, who is poised to become King Misuzulu's wife, arrives to celebrate Umkhosi weLembe in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal on 24 September 2025. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Zulu traditional deputy prime minister Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza also expressed his displeasure with the recent ConCourt ruling. “This is something that we have heard of. This is foreign to us,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, the leader of the Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church, Mduduzi “Nyazilwezulu” Shembe, challenged the nation to build a palace in KwaDukuza in honour of King Shaka.

“It is not acceptable that we gather here at the stadium to commemorate our king. We are supposed to be gathered at a palace,” he said.

Shembe also called on the Zulu nation to buy a farm in KwaDukuza to create jobs for its people.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli appealed to men to lead the fight against GBV in the province. He said the nation must also stand up and fight crime.

“The fight against crime is not the sole work of the police. Citizens must also take part because it is we who live with criminals in society,” he said.

