Politics

Former DA MP Renaldo Gouws joins FF Plus

25 September 2025 - 08:37
Former DA MP Renaldo Gouws has joined FF Plus.
Image: X/@RenaldoGouws

Former DA MP Renaldo Gouws has joined the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) party. 

“The Freedom Front Plus heartily welcomes Gouws into its fold and looks forward to working with him,” FF Plus leader Corne Mulder said.

Gouws was fired from the DA last year after a 2010 video of him making racist comments using the k-word resurfaced on social media.

After his political career took a pause, he ventured into political commentating on social media, expressing his views and analysing current affairs to about 400k followers.

In a post in X, Gouws said, “Joining the Freedom Front Plus means I can continue this fight alongside a team that shares my commitment to a united, prosperous South Africa; A South Africa where every citizen, regardless of background, race or culture, can flourish equally.

“Together, we'll work to dismantle the barriers that hold us back, promote accountable governance, and foster the kind of economic growth that lifts everyone.”

He said the decision wasn't made lightly.

“After careful consideration, I've found in the Freedom Front Plus a party that truly aligns with my core values and vision for our nation. At its heart, the Freedom Front Plus stands for freedom, the unyielding belief that every individual should have the liberty to pursue their dreams without undue interference.

“It champions self-determination, empowering communities to shape their own futures and preserve their cultural identities in a diverse society like ours. And crucially, it fights for the protection of minority rights, ensuring that no group is marginalised or silenced in the pursuit of a truly inclusive democracy. These principles resonate deeply with me.”

Gouws highlighted the difficulties of leaving the DA, a party he “once called home”, and thanked those who supported him through that period.

“It was a difficult chapter, one that tested my resolve and forced me to reflect deeply on my path in public service. But let me be clear, I am not done with politics and politics clearly isn’t done with me. Politics has never been a job for me, it's a calling, a passion fuelled by the desire to fight for a better South Africa for all who live in it.”

TimesLIVE

