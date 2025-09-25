Courtesy of SABC
Minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Thursday holding a media briefing to announce interventions aimed at ending load reduction.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramokgopa announces load-reduction interventions
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
