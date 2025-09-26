Former DA MP Liam Jacobs, who defected to the PA, was sworn in to the council as Kunene’s replacement.
IN PICS | Kenny Kunene sworn in again in Joburg council
Image: Veli Nhlapo
PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene is expected to return to the Johannesburg city council after his dramatic exit in July.
He was sworn in by council speaker Margaret Arnolds as an ordinary councillor on Friday in Braamfontein.
Kunene resigned from the mayoral committee and the council after he was found at the scene when police arrived at the home of murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe to arrest him.
The party suspended Kunene and appointed a law firm to conduct a forensic probe into why he was present at the alleged criminal’s home. He was this week cleared of any wrongdoing.
Former DA MP Liam Jacobs, who defected to the PA, was sworn in to the council as Kunene’s replacement.
PA secretary-general Chinelle Stevens said: “The report conclusively states Kunene’s explanation that he was at the property to facilitate an exclusive journalistic interview for Africa News Global has been corroborated by witness testimonies and evidence.”
Shortly after the release of the preliminary report on Tuesday, the PA embarked on a media tour to demand Kunene's reinstatement as MMC for transport
Party leader Gayton McKenzie led the charge for Kunene’s reinstatement, threatening to resign as sport, arts and culture minister and leave the government of national unity.
Jacobs has since resigned from the council to make way for Kunene and will move back to Cape Town to stand as the PA’s mayoral candidate in the Western Cape metro during the 2026 municipal elections.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is expected to announce Kunene as his MMC for transport in the coming days.
