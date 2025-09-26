Politics

NPA in KZN says it can't be blamed for delays in solving 121 PKTT cases

The cases were returned to KZN in August after being transferred to SAPS head office in Pretoria in March

26 September 2025 - 15:13
KZN director of public prosecutions Elaine Harrison testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on September 25 2025.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Director of public prosecutions for KwaZulu-Natal Elaine Harrison says her office cannot be blamed for any delays in investigations into 121 dockets from the political killings task team (PKTT) cases that were returned to the province.

In July KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the case dockets were removed from the task team and handed to the office of the deputy commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The dockets were taken to the SAPS head office in Pretoria in March after police minister Senzo Mchunu ordered the unit's disbandment. In August, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola ordered that the dockets be returned to KZN.

Harrison, who was testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday, said her office is working on the dockets, but investigations were delayed due to the dockets being transferred.

“I want to indicate we have lost about three months of investigations being conducted. We've had some time lost, and now that the dockets had been taken away [there were delays],” she said.

“We cannot be held responsible for this delay because we are not responsible for the dockets being taken away.”

There was no need for political probes’ disbandment: KZN prosecutions boss

National Prosecuting Authority director of public prosecutions for KwaZulu-Natal Elaine Harrison has criticised suspended police minister Senzo ...
Politics
7 hours ago

She said when the dockets were returned to KwaZulu-Natal, she was advised that all PKTT cases which were not in court should be taken from them and the unit left with the court's ongoing cases only.

“This meant there was no prosecutorial guidance on investigations that could proceed on cases not in court. This meant the prosecutors were dealing only with the PKTT cases that were on the court roll.

“I was further informed that there were dockets removed which had J50 warrants issued but had not been executed. What was left was simple for the police to go execute the J50 warrants. Some of these cases had their dockets removed, meaning they couldn't be executed. We had to wait until the dockets came back before the J50 could be executed.”

In the joint statement in August, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and Masemola said if there were matters in these dockets requiring urgent further criminal investigation or prosecution, the SAPS would advise the commission.

“The SAPS will also act with speed where the commission refers new matters to it for urgent investigation in line with its terms of reference,” they said.

