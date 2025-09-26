Courtesy of SABC
The Madlanga commission looking into criminality within the criminal justice system is on Friday hearing testimony from a senior National Prosecuting Authority official.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Madlanga commission hears from senior NPA official
The Madlanga commission looking into criminality within the criminal justice system is on Friday hearing testimony from a senior National Prosecuting Authority official.
