WATCH | Madlanga commission hears from senior NPA official

26 September 2025 - 09:29 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Madlanga commission looking into criminality within the criminal justice system is on Friday hearing testimony from a senior National Prosecuting Authority official.

