WATCH LIVE | Crime intelligence boss Khumalo next to appear before Madlanga commission

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is set to testify before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Khumalo is the fifth witness to take the stand and is expected to focus on operational and administrative matters in the SA Police Service (SAPS).

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi was the first witness to appear before the commission. In his testimony, he reaffirmed his allegiance to Khumalo, who is also the convener of the political killings task team.

TimesLIVE