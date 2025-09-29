Politics

WATCH | Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case

29 September 2025 - 09:54 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The East London magistrate’s court is on Monday delivering judgment in the case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.

Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.

Snyman, the EFF leader’s bodyguard, is charged with failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property and providing a firearm or ammunition to someone not allowed to possess it.

READ MORE:

Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues

EFF leader and co-accused Adriaan Snyman return to East London court for closing arguments in case of discharging firearm in public at 2018 event
News
9 months ago

Malema's firearms trial enters final round

EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, will be back in the East London regional court today as their case draws to a close.
Politics
9 months ago

WATCH | Malema and bodyguard's public firearm discharge case

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman resumes in the East London regional court on Thursday with the pair expected ...
News
1 year ago
