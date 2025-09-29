Politics

WATCH | SIU releases interim report on Tembisa Hospital probe

29 September 2025 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Special Investigating Unit will release an interim report on Tembisa Hospital investigation on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU interim report on Tembisa Hospital corruption to be released

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to release its interim report on allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration linked to ...
News
22 hours ago

Unpaid doctors’ salaries have been sorted and department is well run: Gauteng health MEC

Nonpayment crisis is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the health department
Politics
4 months ago

Medical negligence payouts in Gauteng soar 36%

Province’s health services are hobbled by crises and corruption scandals
News
11 months ago

Lesufi promises incentives for athletes, to tackle cancer backlog and eradicate urban hunger

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his state of the province address on Thursday.
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bheki Cele never instructed PKTT, says crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo Politics
  2. RECORDED | Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case Politics
  3. SIU uncovers 3 syndicates behind R2bn Tembisa Hospital looting Politics
  4. Deputy minister Letsike calls on cops after Limpopo artist ‘caught drinking ... Politics
  5. Dumisani Khumalo vows to provide evidence of infiltration in criminal justice ... Politics

Latest Videos

FIFA's punishment has consequences for Bafana: Velile Mnyandu weighs in
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...