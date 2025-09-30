Bail delayed for induna linked to hit on DA chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Umngeni municipality chief whip and DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was shot dead at his Mpophomeni home. File photo

A decision on bail for inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, 55, who is charged with the December 2023 murder of uMngeni municipal councillor and DA chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, has been adjourned to Friday.

Magistrate Sandy Sindane said she is not ready to deliver her ruling.

Ndlovu was shot dead outside his eMpophomeni home in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. They have since fled the property.

Zuma has been in custody since July 30 with co-accused Deon Chonco, 26, Thobani Masobho Hlongwa, 31, and Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, on charges related to murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and amnunition.

Zuma was released on R25,000 bail by the Impendle magistrate’s court in July for the murder of induna Qalokunye Zuma at his home in Impendle in January 2023.

On Tuesday the state was forging ahead with plans to have Zuma’s bail revoked based on state submissions during the protracted bail hearing suggesting that Zuma had breached the stringent bail conditions by interfering with the witnesses.

Justice delayed is justice denied. We wanted the court to hear the evidence so that whoever is behind this murder is brought to book. We want to know whether Zuma was involved in killing our councillor. Until we know for certain, we can’t get there — Francois Rodgers, DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal

Zuma is also accused of the murder of Xolani Ndlovu Ntombela, who raised concerns about the illegal sale of land in the eMasosheni area of Mpophomeni.

Public interest in the matter has not waned as family members packed the small courtroom, while some stood outside in the corridors to await the outcome of the matter. There was a strong police presence during court proceedings.

A former induna and now a section 204 state witness Zwelithini Buthelezi had cited the motive for killing Ndlovu as being over the illegal sale of land which falls under the uMngeni municipality. The land was a subject of dispute between the tribal authority and the municipality.

The state had submitted cellphone voice messages between Buthelezi and Zuma in which the former was reporting back on how Ndlovu was killed.

An amount of R70,000 was allegedly paid by Zuma to have Ndlovu killed.

Former induna turned state witness Zwelithini Buthelezi in the Impendle magistrate's court. File photo. (SANDILE NDLOVU/SANDILE NDLOVU)

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers said they are disappointed with the delay in the bail hearing which has been hampered by a succession of delays, including over the allocation of a presiding officer for the matter.

“At first the magistrate did not want to hear the matter due to being related to the accused,“ he said .

“Justice delayed is justice denied. We wanted the court to hear the evidence so that whoever is behind this murder is brought to book. We want to know whether Zuma was involved in killing our councillor. Until we know for certain, we can’t get there.”

He described the evidence before the court as startling.

“It’s shocking that you would have somebody of the level of traditional leader stooping to the level of a criminal. No matter what part of our society, the criminals have infiltrated it at the expense of South African lives.”

Nxamalala tribal authority head Ellliot Zuma said are perturbed by court developments.

“It does not make sense — but I guess we have to wait for Friday to hear the outcome,” he said.

The functioning of the tribal authority had almost ground to a halt, he added, but thankfully there is “harmony in the community”.

