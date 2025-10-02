ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Madlanga commission takes break

Herman Moloi

Reporter

September 25, 2025.Former Acting Deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga joined by Co-Commissioner Adv Sandile Khumalo SC during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and advocate Sandile Khumalo at the Madlanga commission, which is on a break and will resume on October 13. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission is on a break and will resume on October 13.

“The commission will take a scheduled break due to the unavailability of commissioner Sesi Baloyi, who will be attending to her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission,” said commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels on Wednesday.

The commission proceedings were suspended on Wednesday morning after the witness on the stand, head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, fell ill.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Khumalo is in good spirits and receiving the best medical treatment.

“Gen Fannie Masemola is in contact with the senior officer and confirms he is in good spirits and taking health advice from his physician. The general’s health is receiving priority and the Madlanga commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition as well as when he will be available to continue his testimony,” said Mathe.

On Tuesday Khumalo took the commission more than 400 messages between tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi — an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

“The WhatsApp chats will provide the context necessary for the commission to understand the decision to disestablish the political killings task team, as well as the manner that decision was sought to be implemented by certain elements in SAPS as well as the ministry of police,” Khumalo said.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the political justice system.

SowetanLIVE

