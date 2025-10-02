Mandla Mandela arrested by Israel: ANC ‘will fight for release of abducted South Africans’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela’s grandson and activist Mandla Mandela is among the South Africans who have been abducted by the Israeli government during their sail to Gaza aboard a boat which is part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF).

In a pre-recorded video Mandela circulated on social media he said he had been abducted by the “apartheid state of Israel”.

“I call on you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” Mandela said.

His abduction by Israeli forces comes after many activists claimed their boats were seized by the Israeli government during the humanitarian mission.

At least 40 ships carrying food and supplies with activists from different nations, including Italy and Spain, have been sailing towards Gaza despite Israeli warnings.

Mandla Mandela’s pre-recorded message, released because Israel has captured him and activists in the Sumud Flotilla ‼️ pic.twitter.com/B1nNGJsrQn — #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) October 1, 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Israel to release South Africans and other nationals abducted as part of Israeli authorities’ interception of the GSF. He said the interception in international waters off the coast of Gaza reinforces Israel’s continued violation of international law and infliction of suffering, including starvation, on the Palestinian people.

Ramaphosa said South Africans who were part of the flotilla include Mandela, Zukawa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla, while confirmation is pending on the abduction of Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver.

“The interception of the GSF is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region,” he said.

“On behalf of our government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid. The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla.”

The president said Israel’s action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.

“South Africa calls on Israel to ensure the life-saving cargo transported by the flotilla reaches the people of Gaza as the flotilla represents solidarity with Gaza, not confrontation with Israel.

My thoughts are with all the abductees and their families and it is my expectation that Israel will release the human rights activists as the abductions serve no purpose in the context of efforts to secure peace in the Middle East — President Cyril Ramaphosa

“South Africa supports the call by the UN high commissioner for human rights for Israel to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza and allow the entry of life-saving material through all means possible.

“My thoughts are with all the abductees and their families and it is my expectation that Israel will release the human rights activists as the abductions serve no purpose in the context of efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.”

The government had been monitoring the situation as the boats were navigating a high-risk area in the Mediterranean Sea. In a statement on Wednesday before the news of Mandela’s abduction, the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said it noted with grave concern the reports of unidentified drone activity in the vicinity of the civilian vessels.

“South Africa wishes to reiterate, in the strongest terms, its call for all actors to adhere strictly to international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and relevant international humanitarian law principles. We urge utmost restraint and caution against any unilateral actions that could escalate the situation or endanger human life,” it said.

Dirco said the safety, security, and physical integrity of all unarmed participants aboard the flotilla, including South African citizens, are of paramount importance.

“Any military engagement with or forceful detention of the vessels in international waters would constitute a grave breach of international legal norms and fundamental human rights. It must be underscored that the flotilla, a civilian-led initiative, embarked on a peaceful and humanitarian mission. Its participants aim to draw attention to the severe and urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to deliver vital aid to alleviate the widespread suffering.

“South Africa further reiterates its profound concern over the devastating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The Palestinian civilian population requires immediate protection and sustained humanitarian assistance to counter the catastrophic levels of food insecurity and the threat of famine. We call on the international community and all relevant parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian missions.”

The flotilla set sail between August and September with convoys departing from:

Genoa on August 30;

Barcelona on August 31; and

Tunis and Catania on September 7 (originally planned for September 4).

Their arrival was initially estimated to be mid-September.

Foreign policy analyst Sanusha Naidu said South Africa’s decision to close the Israeli embassy would hamper attempts to negotiate for Mandela’s release with the Israelis.

“You need to keep your diplomatic channels open irrespective of what your position and advocacy is on the issues that are happening. By closing the embassy you have made yourself reliant on other external sources to help you,” she said.

“I’m not saying closing the embassy is not an option, but think about the kinds of circumstances and situations where through your embassy in Israel you are able to negotiate for the release of the South Africans who have been imprisoned. In times of diplomatic need, what are you going to do?”

In 2023 parliament voted in favour of a motion by the EFF calling for the closure of Israel’s embassy in Pretoria and the suspension of diplomatic ties as tensions soared between the two countries over the Israeli assault on Gaza.

The government is challenging Israel at the International Court of Justice over the atrocities in Gaza.

Naidu said Dirco has a serious issue to think about, adding questions must be asked about what diplomatic processes were used by the South Africans who participated in the flotilla. She said Dirco must respond to questions about whether South African citizens were advised on what to do in such a situation.

“If what is happening in Gaza is any indication of Israel’s response to things, what is in the name of Mandela? How much political weight will it carry? If you see how they have responded to Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur ... It’s a very important cause but do we understand the implications for us?” — Sanusha Naidu, foreign policy analyst

She said despite the Mandela name carrying substantial weight in the world, the Israeli government would not give credence to the Mandela legacy.

“If what we are seeing and the kind of attacks we are seeing in Gaza by Israel, your option of the UN is a long shot in the dark. There is no legitimacy accorded to the body to negotiate and I am not sure the UN has ever played that role. Israel doesn’t play with a full deck of cards.

“If what is happening in Gaza is any indication of Israel’s response to things, what is in the name of Mandela? How much political weight will it carry? If you see how they have responded to Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur ... It’s a very important cause but do we understand the implications for us?”

ANC international relations head Nomvula Mokonyane said Mandela’s abduction is beyond relations between South Africa and Israel. She said the abduction is not about Mandela alone but rather about global activists who want to provide goodwill to the citizens of Gaza.

“We condemn it. It is tested also on the ability of the UN to practice what it had resolved on a few days ago. It’s beyond genocide. The multinational platforms must come out having received the UN task team, the human rights teams and the Red Cross. The world must act. It’s not only about South Africans and it is not Mandla Mandela alone. He is among many others,” she said.

Mokonyane said there is nothing to discuss with Israel, adding the ANC is aware of Mandela’s and several other South Africans decisions to participate in the flotilla.

“We have been aware, we support it and we call on our government to go back to the UN. It’s not a South Africa issue.”

She said South Africans who have been abducted must know what they are going through will not demoralise the ANC.

“We will fight for their release. We will fight for the freedom of the people of Palestine. We have 11 South Africans there. We have a woman who has been there more than once. It’s not Mandela or South Africans alone. The issue of the embassy of Israel is no longer an issue. Nobody must try and punch holes in our positions.”