Brown Mogotsi ‘a reflection of a bad ANC member — if he is’: Mbalula

The ANC has distanced itself from members implicated in alleged corruption, specifically mentioning North West businessman Brown Mogotsi who has links to the party.

Mogotsi has been embroiled in several controversies, including alleged tender irregularities and corruption.

His name was mentioned during the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday. Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo revealed WhatsApp messages between Mogotsi and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala about how Mogotsi used his ANC ties to extract money from Matlala, with some funds allegedly going towards ANC activities.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party could not be associated with Mogotsi — if he is an ANC member.

“Mogotsi is a reflection of a bad ANC member — if he is,” Mbalula said. “He is implicated in siphoning money in the name of the ANC. The ANC can’t associate itself with such bad behaviour and the ANC can’t take pride in such people, if they are members.”

He criticised Mogotsi for using the ANC’s name: “He throws it around as if it’s a cheap thing.”

Party members who behaved as Mogotsi would face consequences, he said.

“They will face the full wrath of the ANC and accountability from the party. Characters such as this, who claim ANC membership and don’t understand what it means to be a member of the ANC, have committed deeds that are beyond imagination.

“He must account for that and the ANC will account for such characters, who pride themselves openly and publicly about the honour of being involved in things that do not elevate the name of the ANC.”

TimesLIVE