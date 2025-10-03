‘Deeply offensive’: Women, youth and disability dept slams Ngizwe Mchunu’s video

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Brian Mchunu is in hot water over recent comments. File photo.

The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities has condemned former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu’s comments targeting the LGBTQIA+ community, describing them as hateful, dangerous and unconstitutional.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Mchunu denounces same-sex marriages and calls for queer people to leave South Africa, while using tribal rhetoric and dehumanising language.

“The ministry in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities strongly condemns the recent video comments made by artist Ngizwe Mchunu on social media, in which he denounced same-sex marriages and called for all queer people to leave South Africa,” the department said in a statement.

“These remarks are not only deeply offensive but also undermine the hard-won constitutional freedoms that guarantee dignity, equality and non-discrimination for all people in our country.”

South Africa’s democracy is anchored in human dignity, equality and freedom and queer rights form part of the country’s constitutional promise, it said.

“As government we affirm that marriage equality is not a privilege but a constitutional right. The Civil Union Act, passed nearly two decades ago, remains a testament to South Africa’s commitment to justice and equality for all, regardless of sexual orientation.”

.Soft violence — the words, jokes and comments that demean, exclude and incite hatred — is never harmless. It is violence that corrodes dignity, that normalises discrimination and lays the foundation for physical violence. — Steve Letsike, deputy minister women, youth and persons with disabilities

The matter has been referred to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for investigation.

“We call on all sectors of society — artists, faith leaders, traditional leaders, educators, politicians and community leaders — to use their voices to dismantle systems of oppression, not reinforce them. Silence is complicity and we must refuse to be complicit in hate,” the department said.

Deputy minister Steve Letsike also weighed in, warning against the dangers of normalising discriminatory language.

“Soft violence — the words, jokes and comments that demean, exclude and incite hatred — is never harmless. It is violence that corrodes dignity, that normalises discrimination and lays the foundation for physical violence.

“We condemn the comments made by Mchunu because they are not only reckless, they are dangerous. They endanger the lives of LGBTQIA+ persons who live under constant threat,” said Letsike.

“The ministry remains committed to efforts that foster equality for all and building a South Africa where no-one is left behind, where equality is lived in every home, school, workplace and cultural space,” the department added.

Civil society groups and human rights advocates have also condemned Mchunu’s remarks.

The Embrace Diversity Movement submitted a formal appeal to the SAHRC with its secretary-general Mpho Buntse describing the comments as “a direct assault on the constitutional values of equality, dignity and freedom.”

