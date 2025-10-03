Mchunu to appear before ANC integrity commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu will appear before the ANC integrity commission.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and other party members accused of wrongdoing will appear before the party’s integrity commission.

Mchunu is implicated in alleged political interference in the criminal justice system which is being investigated by the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

He is accused of interfering in police investigations which led to the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) responsible for investigating assassinations linked to intraparty rivalries.

Mchunu is also allegedly associated with controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi. At the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo revealed WhatsApp messages between Mogotsi and Mchunu suggesting they had communicated with one another.

Mbalula was briefing the media on Thursday, providing feedback on the outcomes of the national working committee meeting and an update on key political developments in the national environment.

“Mchunu and whoever is implicated will appear before the integrity commission,” Mbalula said.

“The integrity commission does not announce its work, but I can assure you they will appear and might have already appeared. We don’t keep track of the work because the integrity commission reports to the national executive committee (NEC) meetings on the cases they have undertaken.”

He said the party had finalised the terms of reference adopted by the NEC for the integrity commission, which will hold a workshop on ethics and integrity for ANC members.

Mbalula said members of the ANC facing allegations of corruption would step aside from their roles and forfeit their membership.

“We state without hesitation that no member of the ANC has ever been given a mandate to be corrupt. Any member who engages in corruption stands alone, outside the traditions, values and discipline of the ANC.

“Corruption is treason against the people. It robs the poor, undermines service delivery and desecrates the sacrifices that gave birth to our democracy.”

He referenced past members who had to step aside due to corruption allegations.

“There will be no support in T-shirts or ANC colours for any member facing these particular challenges.”

TimesLIVE