‘No one will be shielded from the law’: KZN premier Ntuli denies claims of political pressure to act against ANC MECs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli said he was not under pressure to shield ANC MECs Sipho Hlomuka or Nomagugu Simelane amidst allegations of tender fraud

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has dismissed claims of political pressure to act against ANC members in his cabinet implicated in corruption allegations and insists there is no credible evidence yet to warrant disciplinary action.

This comes in the wake of corruption and fraud allegations against education and health MECs Sipho Hlomuka and Nomagugu Simelane, respectively.

The two are accused of misusing public funds and using their positions for self-enrichment.

Hlomuka was facing allegations of political interference and personal enrichment in the controversial R2.9bn national schools nutrition programme tender scandal.

Simelane was accused of influencing funding to a company linked to her family, Kwazi-Gugu Investments. It allegedly received a “controversial loan” from Ithala Bank and duplicate payments totalling R1.42m from the department of agriculture while she was chairperson of the agriculture and rural development portfolio committee in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

However, Ntuli revealed during a media briefing in Durban on Friday there is no evidence to justify disciplinary action against either of them.

In Hlomuka’s case, Ntuli said provincial treasury was still assessing the more than 900 appeals submitted regarding the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) tender.

“Given the volume of appeals, it is essential Treasury be allowed the time to conduct a thorough and diligent review to identify any irregularities or signs of compromised processes,” said Ntuli.

“Until such a determination is made, it would be premature to cancel or re-advertise the tender. We remain in constant communication with Treasury to monitor progress.”

He said he was aware Hlomuka’s mother had initially participated in the tender process but later withdrew.

“We are still following up on this and will continue to investigate any relevant information that may arise.

“Unless an official comes forward to confirm that the MEC gave instructions or interfered directly, my office cannot act on speculation. Any decision must be based on verified evidence.”

Ntuli said he also could not link Simelane as a direct beneficiary in her family’s business because her name was not registered in the company’s registration database.

“The information I received is unfortunate in that I was unable to verify the allegations. At this stage, there is no evidence linking her personally — only that the company in question is associated with her family.”

He said the law allows members of the legislature or their family members to do business with the government, as long as they disclose it.

“That is a grey area I noticed. When I present my report, I’ll include recommendations to the relevant departments to look into this issue.”

Ntuli denied there was political pressure on him as an IFP member not to act against the ANC members in the government of provincial unity.

“It’s not that there’s pressure or I’m trying to be careful. Even if we’re in a coalition government, if there is wrongdoing we must act,” he said.

“In our government, we don’t consider ourselves as political parties but as government. We are able to agree that we need to work together for the people of KZN.”

He said he had already demonstrated this when he had acted against then HOD of public works Siboniso Majola who resigned amid a corruption investigation against him.

Ntuli also revealed he would place transport head of department Siboniso Mbhele, on precautionary suspension on his return from sick leave, after a series of alleged procurement irregularities amounting to hundreds of millions of rand.

Mbhele is among the senior officials implicated by sources, in and outside the department, in alleged procurement irregularities involving contracts worth hundreds of millions of rand. They include a R672m public transport tender, irregular variation orders worth over R146m, and a traffic management contract extension.

Ntuli said the suspension should not be taken as an indication of guilt by Mbhele or judgment but a way of affording the government the opportunity to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Further interventions include asking the SIU to investigate the matter and President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a formal SIU proclamation.

Ntuli has also instructed Duma to ensure law enforcement is notified, in line with anti-corruption legislation.

This is one of several anti-corruption measures Ntuli announced on Friday which form part of the provincial government’s effort to combat corruption, fraud and maladministration across its departments.

Another matter is that of maladministration, fraud and corruption allegations regarding medico-legal claims in the health department.

Ntuli revealed findings of two confidential reports detailing abuse of medico-legal payouts and prima facie evidence indicating that several law firms had allegedly misused funds awarded to claimants between 2018 and 2021.

He said he had referred the matter to the SIU which will work with state legal advisers to fast -track this.

Ntuli also addressed alleged whistleblower victimisation in the case of suspended CFO of the department of sports, arts and culture Zinhle Buthelezi, after she had reportedly exposed procurement irregularities.

He said he will make further disclosures on forensic findings from investigations conducted across several departments weekly, for the rest of October.

“We will not allow a few individuals to tarnish the credibility of this government or undermine service delivery. No official, no law firm, and no one implicated in wrongdoing will be shielded.”

TimesLIVE