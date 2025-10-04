ADVERTISEMENT

ActionSA announces Xolani Khumalo as its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Presenter Xolani Khumalo and the rest of the crew of the drug-busting MojaLOVE show 'Sizok'thola' have allegedly received death threats. In the last week an alleged dealer died during a filmed bust in Katlehong.
Former presenter Xolani Khumalo is ActionSA's mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni. (MojaLOVE/Instagram )

ActionSA on Saturday announced the former host of Moja Love’s Sizok’thola show, Xolani Khumalo, as its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate.

Khumalo, best known for presenting the drug-busting show on the Moja Love channel, received high praise from the party.

“Khumalo is a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services and ensure growth and jobs.”

During his acceptance speech for the nomination, Khumalo said the time had come to return Ekurhuleni to its former glory.

“I’m privileged to stand before you today as I’m surrounded by patriots who love this country. I’m honoured to take up this fight on behalf of ActionSA.”

Khumalo, loved by many for his crime-fighting activism, was arrested after an alleged drug dealer died in July 2023 after being visited by Khumalo and his team.

However, the charges against the former TV star were withdrawn in April this year.

TimesLIVE

