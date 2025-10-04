Five-member SAPS team deployed to France to investigate Nathi Mthethwa’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A five-member SAPS team is leaving for France on Saturday to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of South Africa’s ambassador to the country and former police minister Nathi Mthethwa.

In a statement on Friday, the police ministry said minister Firoz Cachalia had received a request from national commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola to send the team to the European country after consultations with relevant authorities.

Masemola said a decision had been taken to deploy the five officers led by Maj-Gen Bongani Maqashalala. The team will collaborate with French law enforcement authorities to probe Mthethwa’s death.

“The deployed team will work closely with French law enforcement authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding ambassador Mthethwa’s death are thoroughly and transparently investigated. This collaborative effort aims to support the ongoing inquest and uphold the principles of justice and accountability,” read the statement.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) confirmed on Tuesday that Mthethwa had died.

There was speculation in French media that he had fallen from a building in Paris on Monday in what is believed to have been a suicide. He had been reported missing on Tuesday.

French reports indicated that Mthethwa disappeared at about 3pm on Monday. It was believed his wife had reported his disappearance to the police days before confirmation of his death.

His body was reportedly discovered on Tuesday morning, with his phone last traced to the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris.

Cachalia said the government’s decision to send the five-member SAPS team to investigate Mthethwa’s death indicated South Africa’s continued committment to ensuring the facts surrounding the former ambassador’s death are established.

“The deployment of these investigators reflects our commitment to ensuring that every effort is made to establish the full facts surrounding this tragedy. We will offer all necessary support to our counterparts in France and remain in close contact with Dirco throughout the process.”

Cachalia also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

“We are devastated by the sudden and untimely passing of Ambassador Mthethwa, a dedicated public servant and patriot who served our nation with distinction in various capacities. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

