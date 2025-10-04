ADVERTISEMENT

RECORDED | Simon Msweli and Mike Mthethwa memorial lecture

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. File photo
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. File photo (Freddy Mavunda)

ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu delivers a memorial lecture in Somkhulu near Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The lecture is in commemoration of Simon Msweli and Mike Mthethwa who died in police custody in 1992.

