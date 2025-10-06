POLL | Are you confident in Xolani Khumalo as ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo has been appointed ActionSA's mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni.

The nomination of TV presenter Xolani Khumalo as ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni has sparked mixed reactions.

The party made the announcement on Saturday.

Known for hosting Moja Love’s drug-busting show Sizok’thola, Khumalo received high praise from the party.

“Khumalo is a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services and ensure growth and jobs.”

While some have welcomed his appointment due to his track record of fighting crime, others have questioned whether his TV experience qualifies him to run the municipality.

Khumalo has faced murder charges related to his work on the show, which were withdrawn in April.