Politics

POLL | Are you confident in Xolani Khumalo as ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate?

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo
Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo has been appointed ActionSA's mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni. (MojaLOVE/Instagram)

The nomination of TV presenter Xolani Khumalo as ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni has sparked mixed reactions.

The party made the announcement on Saturday.

Known for hosting Moja Love’s drug-busting show Sizok’thola, Khumalo received high praise from the party.

“Khumalo is a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services and ensure growth and jobs.”

While some have welcomed his appointment due to his track record of fighting crime, others have questioned whether his TV experience qualifies him to run the municipality.

Khumalo has faced murder charges related to his work on the show, which were withdrawn in April.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

Swiss Gaza flotilla activists allege ‘inhumane detention conditions’ in Israel

2

Alexandra businessman dies in hail of bullets

3

Malawi’s Mutharika sworn in for second term as president

4

Bafana coach Broos explains why Mbokazi did not go to U-20 World Cup

5

Justice overpowers state abuse ― again ― in court ‘hurley burley’

Top Stories