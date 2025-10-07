Cosatu march in Cape Town CBD on World Day for Decent Work

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) members and affiliates marched through Cape Town’s CBD on Tuesday to mark World Day for Decent Work.

Before they set off, Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern De Bruyn told TimesLIVE they would hand over a memorandum to the three spheres of government.

“Not only are government and business failing to create sufficient jobs, they are actively destroying jobs through retrenchments.

“Workers in South Africa continue to face major challenges, including high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality. Their living conditions are worsened through low wages and the high and rapidly rising cost of living, including huge price increases in utilities, food and transport.

“Government’s austerity measures have cut social spending per person, further limiting the government’s support and services to the working class and the poor,” read the memorandum.

Malvern De Bruyn, Cosatu's provincial secretary. (Matthew Hirsch/Matthew Hirsch)

Among the demands were for the government and employers to:

place a moratorium on retrenchments;

pay workers’ salaries when due; and

amend labour laws to ensure higher levels of compliance and enforcement; and

They also called for the government to:

tackle crime;

cease all trade with Israel, including an embargo on coal exports and other commodities; and

the closure of the Israeli embassy in Pretoria.

The march began at 11am in Hanover Street, District Six. Members sang struggle songs while they marched and carried placards. There were similar marches in several South African cities on Tuesday.

Speaking outside the provincial legislature, Cosatu treasurer Freda Oosthuizen said communities were living in fear.

“In our community where we live, it’s a war zone. When the gangsters shoot, there’s no police. But you can’t blame them. I don’t blame them. They are somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s husband, somebody’s wife,” she told the crowd.

“Those gangsters have no mercy. They don’t respect us. If you dare open your mouth, they come for you. You can’t be a whistleblower. We are living under stress. People can’t go to work.

“Last night [Monday], it was a state of emergency in Delft [a suburb on the Cape Flats]. People couldn’t go anywhere. When we come to these buildings, they protect these buildings with all their might and with all their power. Come and protect us in our community.”

Let us go forward with discipline and unity in building a Western Cape and a South Africa where the rights of workers are protected and strengthened, where the minimum becomes the floor and not the ceiling and where the promise of decent work is not deterred but delivered on time — Boy Manqoba Ngubo on behalf of the ANC

Boy Manqoba Ngubo spoke on behalf of the ANC in the province. He said decent work was more than a slogan. “It’s a social compact that binds us to measurable outcomes that workers can feel because decent work means secure jobs.

“Let us go forward with discipline and unity in building a Western Cape and a South Africa where the rights of workers are protected and strengthened, where the minimum becomes the floor and not the ceiling and where the promise of decent work is not deterred but delivered on time,” he said

Provincial government director-general Harry Malila accepted the memorandum and told the crowd there would be a response in 14 days. Speaking to the media, he said the provincial government had set a target to create 600,000 jobs.

“It’s a steep target, but that will be based on the back of growing the economy by about 3.5%,” he said. “If the economy is not going to grow, then businesses are going to be unable to create those jobs. We believe business creates jobs, and if we enable businesses through many initiatives this government is running, we will be able to create those jobs.”

Gcina Matakane, procedural officer at parliament, also signed the memorandum and gave an assurance it would be sent to the relevant committees.

Protesters finished the march at the Cape Town Civic Centre, where they also handed over a memorandum to the city.

