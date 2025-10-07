Parliament resumes Mkhwanazi’s testimony after procedural delays

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi takes the ad hoc committee through evidence that seeks to prove there has been interference in the criminal justice system by high-ranking officials.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system has resumed hearings after delays regarding KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s statement presented before parliament.

Earlier on Tuesday, the committee adjourned the hearing of Mkhwanazi after MPs demanded that an original statement be presented instead of a “supplementary” statement.

The supplementary statement was submitted because the background was covered extensively by the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the committee should not be treated like a subcommittee of the Madlanga commission.

“The statement we have is the one he submitted to the commission,” he said.

We have amended the statement by deleting the reference to ‘supplementary’. I submit that the concerns raised have been addressed in consultation with Mkhwanazi — Norman Arendse, evidence leader

“We have told the legal team we are not a junior committee of the commission. There is no statement from Mkhwanazi before us; there’s a statement from Mkhwanazi to the commission. Therefore in the absence of his statement to the ad hoc committee of parliament, on what basis do you want him to take the oath?

“Mkhwanazi is not properly before us. The legal team has failed us because, in the deliberation, we made it clear and repeatedly said we cannot use the statement of the commission. We are not a junior of the commission.”

A few hours after the adjournment, the hearings resumed.

Evidence leader advocate Norman Arendse said the statement had been enhanced to meet the quality of the committee. He said he consulted Mkhwanazi and they are satisfied with the document to be presented to the committee.

“We have amended the statement by deleting the reference to ‘supplementary’,” Arendse said. “I submit that the concerns raised have been addressed in consultation with Mkhwanazi.”

MPs accepted the amended statement and said they were satisfied with the changes.

The hearing continues.

