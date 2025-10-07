WATCH | Attack on Kimberley policewoman not about gender but criminality: UDM

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The assault on two Kimberley police officers, one a woman, reflects lawlessness in society that must be widely condemned.

The actions by members of the Northern Cape community are “a disturbing reflection of the growing hostility toward law enforcement officers in our communities and the erosion of respect for the rule of law”, said Zandile Phiri, acting secretary-general of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Video footage of the police officers working in the town’s central business district being physically accosted has gone viral on social media. Two men have been arrested for alleged assault.

Two men aged 20 & 21 years of age have been arrested for assaulting a female police officer in Kimberley. The pair attacked the Constable while she was conducting crime prevention duties. The pair face the following charges : assaulting of a police official,resisting arrest etc pic.twitter.com/U1ejv0QAPW — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) October 6, 2025

Referring to social media comments about the one officer being a woman, Phiri said: “The gender should be immaterial. Whether male or female, no police officer should face physical harm or humiliation for performing their lawful duties. To highlight the gender of the one officer, as if the assault were more shocking because she is a woman, is entirely the wrong logic. It subtly reinforces the false and dangerous notion that women are somehow less capable of enforcing the law or managing conflict in the field.

“What happened in Kimberley is not about the strength of a woman but about the weakness of public discipline. The real issue is that criminals and ordinary citizens believe they can defy, insult and attack law enforcement officers without consequence. This is a clear sign that respect for authority and public order has collapsed.”

Phiri called on South Africans to remember they need police men and women to shield them from criminals.

No uniformed officer should ever fear for their safety while serving their nation. The time has come to restore order and trust in South Africa’s streets — Zandile Phiri, acting UDM secretary-general

“Law enforcement officers stand at the frontline of public safety. When they are attacked, it is not only an assault on an individual but on the authority of the state and on the safety of every South African. Communities cannot call for safer streets while simultaneously undermining and brutalising those tasked with maintaining them.

“The UDM calls on the SA Police Service to ensure the perpetrators face the full force of the law and that consistent national measures are taken to protect officers on duty. Police morale, discipline and safety are national priorities that require leadership and visible consequences for acts of defiance.

“We also urge community leaders, civic organisations and faith-based institutions to play their part in restoring respect between citizens and the police.

“Building a safer country requires trust, cooperation and the understanding that the law applies equally to everyone. No uniformed officer should ever fear for their safety while serving their nation. The time has come to restore order and trust in South Africa’s streets.”

TimesLIVE