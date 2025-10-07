Politics

WATCH LIVE | Frank dialogue on the future of B-BBEE in South Africa

They will dive into whether the contentious policy can continue to contribute to inclusive economic growth. (123RF/zblaster)

Radio presenter Onkgopotse JJ Tabane is joined by a panel to discuss the future of B-BBEE.

Top Stories