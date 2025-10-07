WATCH LIVE | Mkhwanazi appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. File photo.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday to address allegations he made about high-ranking officials in the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi gave testimony at the Madlanga commission, which started last month, and implicated suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu is accused of undue political interference in the operations of the SA Police Service.

TimesLIVE