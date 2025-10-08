Griffiths Mxenge inquest to resume in PMB high court on Thursday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The last photo of Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge, taken in February 1981. The two were assassinated by the apartheid regime. The inquest into Griffiths' death will resume in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

The inquest into the death of human rights lawyer Mlungisi Griffiths Mxenge, who was allegedly killed by the apartheid era security branch in 1981, will resume in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reopened inquests into the death of Mxenge and ANC president chief Albert Luthuli in April.

Mxenge’s inquest could not proceed in April because former members of the security branch said they needed legal representatives during the proceedings.

The proceedings were adjourned to June to allow them an opportunity to apply for lawyers at the expense of the SA Police Service (SAPS).

On June 17 the court was advised the application process had not been finalised and the matter was again postponed to afford the police legal team and the state to finalise their processes relating to the applications.

The court ordered that should the processes not be finalised by October 9, representatives from the state and police legal team were to appear before court and provide reasons for the delay.

The ANC said at the time it was not happy the state would be footing the bill for the alleged suspects in Mxenge’s killing.

Luthuli’s inquest will return to the Pietermaritzburg high court next week.

The matter is scheduled for the state’s closing arguments from October 13 to 16.

During the inquest proceedings, the NPA led witnesses including SAPS members, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation officials, scene reconstruction and simulation experts, forensic analysts, medical experts, friends, family members and anti-apartheid activists.

One witness was Luthuli’s daughter, Dr Albertina Nomathuli Luthuli, 93.

She told the court the family did not believe the apartheid government’s claim her father died after being struck by a goods train in 1967.

She also told the court the apartheid government had labelled her father a terrorist and enemy number one of the state.

Luthuli said there was condemnation by the apartheid regime in 1960 when her father received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The apartment regime was not happy my father was given the peace prize. They condemned the Nobel Peace Prize committee, saying it had lost its credibility by awarding a prestigious prize to a terrorist,” she told the court.

“The apartheid regime had no choice but to remove my father.”

Luthuli also disputed evidence presented in the initial inquest in 1967 that her was partially deaf and blind.

She said though her father had an operation on one eye, his visibility was clear and he could hear properly.

TimesLIVE