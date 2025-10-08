Nathi Mthethwa to be honoured with special official funeral

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nathi Mthethwa was appointed as ambassador to France in December 2023, after serving in the cabinet for 15 years in various portfolios. File photo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that Emmanuel Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa will be honoured with a special official funeral category 2 in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

The body of Mthethwa, who served as South Africa’s head of mission in Paris, France, was found on September 30 on the street outside the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, just hours after he sent messages to his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, telling her he would take his own life.

The special official funeral category 2 declared by Ramaphosa will entail ceremonial elements performed by the police.

Ramaphosa also directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast from Thursday morning until the evening of the funeral on Sunday.

Mthethwa was appointed ambassador to France in December 2023, after serving in the cabinet for 15 years in the portfolios of sport, arts and culture; police; and safety and security.

His tenure in the national executive followed a lifetime of political involvement and leadership.

A preliminary probe by the French authorities into his death has revealed no-one other than he went into his room, either before or after he checked in. An initial investigation pointed to a suicide.

During testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry a few weeks ago, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi described Mthethwa’s interference in the investigation of former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli while Mthethwa was police minister as “the worst I’ve ever experienced”, saying it was the first time he had seen political interference by the executive in police operations.

TimesLIVE