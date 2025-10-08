Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwanazi appearance before parliamentary ad-hoc committee continues

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifying at the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. File photo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is continuing his testimony before parliament’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday.

Mkhwanazi made his first appearance before the committee on Monday, weeks after testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating the same issue.

The provincial commissioner told the committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system crime intelligence has been “doing a lot of bad things”.

