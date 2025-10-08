WATCH LIVE | Mkhwanazi appearance before parliamentary ad-hoc committee continues

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is continuing his testimony before parliament’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday.
Mkhwanazi made his first appearance before the committee on Monday, weeks after testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating the same issue.
The provincial commissioner told the committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system crime intelligence has been “doing a lot of bad things”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.