We will return, Mandla Mandela vows as plans for ‘Flotilla No 2′ start

Mandla Mandela arrives at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport with five other activists after they were detained by Israeli authorities on their way to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

“We will return,” Mandla Mandela told Israeli authorities during his release from custody after the Global Sumud Flotilla he joined to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza was halted.

Mandela and five others from South Africa were among at least 4,000 activists from across the globe who sailed international waters on a dozen boats to deliver food and other aid to people in Palestine. Their mission was cut short after they were intercepted in international waters by Israeli authorities who detained them, claiming they had entered Israel illegally.

They were all taken to a prison in Ashdod, where they were detained for six days. On their release, Mandela told Israeli authorities they will plan another humanitarian mission for Palestinians.

“We will return. We are unshaken, and arriving here at home, we will begin working on Flotilla No 2,” said Mandela.

He was speaking at a press briefing at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport hours after landing from Jordan, where they were taken after being released by Israeli authorities.

An emotional Mandela spoke about the harassment they were subjected to by Israeli authorities, who he said were hellbent on embarrassing them. On their interception by the Israeli navy, Mandela said they were tightly handcuffed behind their backs with cable ties, “taken off our boats and put on the platform, paraded for all the Israelis and their allies in Europe and the West and the global community to see”.

WATCH | Scenes as SA's Gaza Flotilla activists arrived at the OR Tambo International airport on Wednesday after being detained in Israel.



Video: @MimieShana

However, he said this has not dampened their spirits to seek justice for the people of Palestine.

“Comrades, a people united can never be defeated. We were subjected to all forms of brutality but them. It’s nothing compared to what Palestinians have been subjected to on a daily basis. We were kidnapped in international waters. Palestinians are attacked, maimed and killed.

“At the end of this press conference, you can tally the number of babies, women and men who have been killed. This can never be about us. The narrative has to constantly be about the Palestinians and the atrocities that are daily meted out against them.”

He said they knew going on the mission was risky, given the attitude of the Israeli government, which has ensured there is a blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, he said the 40-plus boats sailed to Gaza with a clear mission at its heart.

“What we embarked on, we knew it was not going to be easy, and therefore while we were in Tunisia we found ourselves victims to the attacks of the apartheid Israel regime. The family boat and Alma were bombed in a sovereign state, that being Tunisia.

I want to be clear that ours was a humanitarian mission. It was a non-violent mission that sought to break the blockade and end the siege that has been ongoing for 18 years, enabling humanitarian aid to get to our brothers and sisters in Gaza — Mandla Mandela

“This was anticipated because we know very well apartheid Israel has acted with impunity, attacking sovereign states Lebanon, Iran, Syria, Yemen and Doha in Qatar and we were no exception. Israeli forces continue to attack and kill as they wish.”

Mandela said two possible scenarios were likely to play out in the Flotilla mission: “We anticipated we will be successful and get to Gaza, or we will be intercepted.

“We were intercepted in international waters, which is a violation of international law and maritime law and a violation of our human rights. A total of 47 of our boats were intercepted. We were detained by the apartheid Israel navy and taken to Ashdod. Many were denied food as we sailed to Ashdod.

“On our arrival we came to the realisation there will never be justice on stolen land and we were harshly dealt with by the brutal Israeli regime.”

Mandela said their detention was unjustified.

“I want to be clear that ours was a humanitarian mission. It was a non-violent mission that sought to break the blockade and end the siege that has been ongoing for 18 years, enabling humanitarian aid to get to our brothers and sisters in Gaza.”

