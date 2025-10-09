Masemola next to appear before ad hoc committee after Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is on Thursday set to appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

The committee began proceedings on Tuesday with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the first witness. He concluded his testimony on Wednesday after providing more details to back up allegations he made during a media briefing about the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) by police minister Senzo Mchunu.

In his testimony at the Madlanga commission, Masemola said Mchunu’s decision to disband the PKTT fell outside his mandate. He also revealed that Mchunu claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa supported the decision to disband the PKTT, but Ramaphosa seemed unaware of the decision when Masemola briefed him.

