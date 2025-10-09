State of SAPS improved after Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing, says Masemola

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the state of the SAPS has improved since KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s startling media briefing on July 6, where he made allegations of corruption, criminality and political interference in the police.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations on Thursday, Masemola said operations have improved.

“Some of the matters have improved. The enrolment of cases has improved drastically. In the past it would take various members or tremendous effort to get cases enrolled. There’s been a difference since then,” he said.

Yes, there are problems, but we are doing everything to fix them. We need the support of everyone — Gen Fannie Masemola

Mkhwanazi implicated some of the top law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing them of interfering in police investigations, which led to the disbandment of the political killings task team, and having ties to criminal activities. The allegations sparked national concern about the integrity of the criminal justice system. President Cyril Ramaphosa established a commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations.

Masemola acknowledged the internal and external challenges faced by SAPS, compared with many years ago.

“When you try to fix problems in the police and involve other people, they twist facts and make it sound as if they are being victimised. That disrupts the process of fixing the issues. It’s not that people are being targeted; it’s about correcting wrongs and getting the institution to work.”

He assured that the SAPS is not in a crisis.

“Yes, there are problems, but we are doing everything to fix them. We need the support of everyone. The problems can be resolved.”

The hearing continues.

