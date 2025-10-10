Bheki Cele casts doubt on suicide theory as mourners celebrate Nathi Mthethwa’s life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PINETOWN, OCTOBER 09: Former Police Minister Bheki Cele lit a candle at a memorial service for former police minister and South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, held at the Pinetown Civic Centre. Mthethwa was appointed as ambassador to France in December 2023, following a 15-year tenure in the cabinet across various portfolios. He was discovered deceased near the four-star Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris after being reported missing by his wife on Monday evening. Mthethwa had reserved a room on the 22nd floor of the high-rise hotel. The details surrounding his death remain unclear at this time, and an investigation is underway. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Controversial former police minister Bheki Cele has publicly questioned the official account of the death of South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

He said conflicting reports from French authorities and delays in clearing South African detectives to travel to Paris have deepened his suspicions.

“Why are our top detectives prevented from travelling to France? This also raises suspicion.

“First it was said his cellphone was found at a park, later it changed. I don’t believe Mthethwa took his own life. This is my personal view, not the ANC’s. I am sure the ANC will still express its own view on the matter,” Cele said.

This marked Cele’s first public appearance since being implicated by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga commission of inquiry and parliament’s ad-hoc committee investigating interference in police work.

Cele is expected to answer questions about the 10 unanswered calls he made to controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala on the day of Matlala’s arrest.

Matlala, who is in jail, is facing charges of attempted murder and money laundering linked to a R360m SA Police Service health services contract he acquired while Cele was police minister.

Hours before the memorial service began, police raided the home of suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, seizing electronic devices and documents.

They also raided the residence of on leave Cedrick Nkabinde, chief of staff in suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s office, who is said to have played a critical role in the disbanding of the political killings task team.

In a separate operation, law enforcement confiscated vehicles and other assets belonging to Hangwani Maumela, a tenderpreneur allegedly linked to the R2bn looting at Tembisa Hospital.

Sibiya and Nkabinde described the raids and seizures as part of a broader strategy to harass them and prevent them from responding to the allegations levelled against them. Their supporters claim the timing of the operations, soon before the memorial, was intended to undermine their credibility and silence dissent within police ranks.

Cele told journalists he will go to the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad-hoc committee to answer allegations made against him and will tell his side of the story.

Inside the civic centre in Pinetown, struggle songs were the order of the day as hundreds of mourners, many dressed in ANC colours, gathered to celebrate Mthethwa’s life and his contribution to the party and the country.

Though his widow, Philisiwe Buthelezi, remained in France preparing to repatriate her husband’s body, several members of the Mthethwa family were present.

Thembi Mthethwa, one of the ambassador’s cousins, said: “As the family, we are happy the ANC has acknowledged and celebrated the role played by Nathi over many years.”

She said the family expects his body to arrive at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport by 2pm on Friday. It will then be transported to his homestead in KwaMbonambi near eMpangeni.

The funeral, scheduled for Sunday, has been elevated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to a category 2 special official funeral. As a mark of respect, South African flags have been flying at half-mast nationwide.

Speakers praised Mthethwa’s unwavering commitment to the ANC and his role in shaping post-apartheid South Africa.

“He was a loyal cadre, a disciplined servant of the people,” said one veteran activist. “Even in diplomacy, he carried the spirit of the struggle.”

However, the memorial service also became a platform for political reflection and critique.

Several speakers, including youth representatives, voiced frustration with the ANC’s continued participation in the KwaZulu-Natal government of unity. They said the coalition arrangement was stifling the party’s ability to rebuild its grassroots structures and prepare for the upcoming local government elections, where the ANC is expected to face fierce competition from the MK Party, the IFP and the DA.

“We are losing our identity,” said one young activist. “We need to regroup, reconnect with communities and rebuild the ANC from the ground up. Staying in the coalition is delaying the process.”

A group of young artists performed a moving spoken word piece in honour of Mthethwa’s contributions to the arts, a sector he once led as minister.

The tributes painted a portrait of a man remembered for his humility, loyalty and enduring commitment to the country. As the crowd dispersed, many lingered outside the hall, sharing memories and reflecting on a life that touched many corners of society and on the political crossroads faced by the party he served.

TimesLIVE