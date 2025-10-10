Suspect in IFP deputy chief whip Khethamabala Sithole’s murder shot dead by police in Duduza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man wanted for the murder of IFP deputy chief whip Khethamabala Sithole was shot dead by police in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, during the early hours of Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Zamani Ngila Ximba, who had been on the run since May when Sithole and two others were shot at a hostel in Katlehong. Sithole died at the scene, while the other two victims survived.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, officers received intelligence that Ximba was hiding in a house in Duduza. When police entered the premises, Ximba allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them, prompting officers to open fire.

“Upon retrieving the firearm from Ximba, it was discovered that what he pointed at the police was a replica firearm,” said Masondo.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified and will investigate the circumstances surrounding Ximba’s death.

Two other suspects, Bhekukuhle, 36, and Mkhululi Sithole, 33, were arrested shortly after the May 31 shooting and remain in custody. They face charges of murder and attempted murder and are expected back in court on November 20.

Police said the serious and violent crimes investigations unit, working with crime intelligence, had been tracking Ximba for months before locating his hideout this week.

