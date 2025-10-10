WATCH LIVE | Gen Fannie Masemola appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee: Day 2

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is on Friday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
