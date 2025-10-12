Nathi Mthethwa a gallant leader who always championed the cause of the oppressed: Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the funeral of the late ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday the late South African ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa always led by example and excelled in whatever task he was given.

Delivering a eulogy at Mthethwa’s funeral at Siyabonga Sangweni sport complex in Dondotha village in kwesaKwaMthethwa outside Richards Bay, Ramaphosa said comrades should learn from Mthethwa that it is not about how one begins but about how consistent one is in the course of one’s life.

“Comrade Nathi (Mthethwa) led by example from the beginning to the end, and at all times he always excelled in the task bestowed on him,” he said.

Ramaphosa described Mthethwa as a gallant leader who always championed the cause of the oppressed.

“Even in the early stages of his struggle he fought for the rights of workers who were oppressed in Pinetown. We gather here today, in mourning and in gratitude, to honour the life of a remarkable leader — someone whose courage, conviction and compassion helped steer our nation towards freedom and justice,” he said.

Ramaphosa said Mthethwa may be gone but his spirit would endure as would the many lessons learnt from his illustrious life.

“The man we are laying to rest today was an unapologetic activist. From the earliest days of his activism, ambassador Mthethwa refused to accept the injustice of apartheid. Faced with laws that sought to divide, demean and destroy, he responded not with resignation, but with resolve,” he said, adding that Mthethwa always led from the front.

“He placed himself on the front lines — not because he sought glory, but because he believed in the correctness of our struggle for freedom and the dignity of every person. For him living a life of activism was not just about protest — it was about purpose. It was about committing yourself to something larger than personal comfort: justice, equality, dignity, freedom.”

Ramaphosa said a life of activism is not easy. It is often uncomfortable, even dangerous.

“Mthethwa knew from an early age that the path of activism he had chosen was a difficult one and that it would involve sacrifice. That he would pay a price,” he said.

Ramaphosa said Mthethwa was a beacon of hope for many.

“Even in adversity, ambassador Mthethwa remained steady. He was a beacon to many, teaching us that freedom is never free, that resistance sometimes demands sacrifice, but that our highest obligation is to keep faith with the promise of human equality.”

He said he knew the loss was deeply personal to the family.

“We recognise the many private sacrifices you made so that comrade Nathi might carry public burdens. Today, we share your grief. We stand with you in sorrow, but also in pride: of a life lived with integrity, of a mission fulfilled that was bigger than any single person, but which needed people like Nyambose to bring it into being,” said Ramaphosa.

“The life of ambassador Mthethwa offers several deep and relevant lessons — for both young people and those within the ANC and government — especially in a time when many are questioning the future of the struggle, leadership and public service.”

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli hailed Mthethwa for his role in bringing about peace between the ANC and IFP in the province.

ANC NEC member Malusi Gigaba said they still could not believe that Mthethwa had departed.

“Even if we are at his funeral today, we still do not believe that he is no more,” said Gigaba.

Mthethwa’s uncle Musakawupheli Mthethwa said the family was still reeling from shock over his death.

Musakawupheli hailed his nephew as a hero in the Mthethwa clan.

TimesLIVE