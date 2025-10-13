Media houses challenge closed hearings at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evidence leaders applied to have evidence presented in camera indefinitely as the hearings proceed. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Two media houses have brought an application to challenge the proceedings of the Madlanga commission of inquiry being held in camera in a closed session at which the media and members of the public will not be allowed to hear witness testimony.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

Evidence leaders applied to have evidence presented in camera indefinitely as the hearings proceed.

If the commission grants the application, the hearings will proceed in camera until further notice and members of the media and the public will be barred from the proceedings.

The commission has been postponed pending the filing process and a decision

On Monday the Daily Maverick and News24 informed the commission through their legal teams they would challenge the application and file written arguments.

The legal team expressed a decision on a paper would suffice.

Previously the commission’s hearing were suspended shortly after police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo fell ill.

The proceedings were also suspended for a week to allow commissioner Sesi Baloyi to attend to her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission.

During his testimony, Khumalo revealed WhatsApp messages between Brown Mogotsi and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to prove the criminal justice system had been infiltrated by organised crime and cartels. He promised to provide more evidence.

The commission, which started with public hearings on September 17, has heard evidence from:

