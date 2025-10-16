‘A huge responsibility falls on you personally’: Senzo Mchunu on his role as police minister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu says when he was appointed to the portfolio last year, he understood the responsibility that came with the job.

Mchunu made his first appearance before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday to give his side of the story regarding allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system levelled against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Speaking about his appointment to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, Mchunu said the position was not just a job but personal for him.

“I started thinking, ‘yes, I’ve been appointed and given an opportunity’ — that’s the nice part. Then I started reasoning about this position and how I would go about it, who I’d talk to to know and understand more about it,” he said.

“I reasoned that it’s a huge responsibility, especially in the state of crime the country is in. You would somehow stand between life and death for each human being in your country. You take on a huge responsibility and it falls on you — personally, not only as a job but personally. That’s how I thought about it and what I’ve trusted in.”

“I made it my duty, after I was appointed, that beyond interacting with police officials, I would go out of my way to understand other things, from documents and interacting with other people.” — Senzo Mchunu, suspended police minister

Mchunu joined the National Assembly in 2019 as public service and administration minister and then became water and sanitation minister in 2021. He was appointed police minister in June 2024.

He said he didn’t know he would be appointed for the job.

“I got a call that I should report somewhere on a particular evening, and I was informed. At the time, I went there not knowing what would happen. When it happened, I welcomed it. I didn’t have a lot to think about until I had time to start thinking about what it means and how to play my role as police minister.”

After being sworn in, Mchunu said he received extensive orientation from the leadership of the police, who gave him insights about what was happening.

“I made it my duty, after I was appointed, that beyond interacting with police officials, I would go out of my way to understand other things, from documents and interacting with other people.”

He said one of the people who was helpful throughout the journey was former police minister Bheki Cele. Other officials in the SAPS also supported him.

“We did an orientation and he handed me a file outlining things and what the portfolio entails. Other people advised me.

“I received a lot of support, and I thank those people, including the national commissioner and his deputies. They were kind, open and interactive. I became aware of other things happening in the department. I familiarised myself through meetings.”

He said he was then introduced to different units and task teams in SAPS, including the political killings task team (PKTT).

“As we progressed, we discussed things in a much more intense manner. In November we discussed other units more than we did at the beginning. In those meetings we shared our opinions with the ministry regarding the teams, including the PKTT.”

The hearing continues with more evidence from Mchunu.

TimesLIVE