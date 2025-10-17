Discussions led to decisions: Senzo Mchunu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on October 16 2025.

There was no need to discuss the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) with relevant key players.

This is according to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu in his testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mchunu made his second appearance before the ad hoc committee on Friday.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse asked Mchunu if he didn’t see the need to consult national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo as key figures investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the country.

Mchunu said he previously had a meeting with the three top cops, but no discussions about the PKTT were had.

“I didn’t discuss the directives with anyone,” he said. “I did not have any meetings with the three generals focusing on the PKTT, but discussions about other things took place in our meetings. It’s not like I didn’t have discussions with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Don’t be under the impression that when I was appointed, the first thing I did was write directives. We had many discussions after I was appointed. The orientation elevated to discussions, then decisions.

“There was no dedicated meeting to discuss the PKTT before I wrote the letter of directives.You don’t run a department like that. Just because you have colleagues, you don’t have to discuss matters with them. This is a political task team in SAPS. Don’t equate it to overall policing in SA. I didn’t consult with the team. Don’t make me feel guilty because I’m not guilty.”

On December 31 last year, Mchunu sent Masemola a letter to “immediately” disestablish the PKTT and send a preliminary report by January 20, followed by a final and closing report later in the month. He said the directive would have been discussed on January 20 when the report was submitted.

Mchunu maintained he didn’t breach any law when he issued the directive. He said he held several meetings with his deputies where they discussed matters in the SAPS since they had been appointed. He said they concluded to inform Masemola about what was discussed, which led him to send the letter on December 31.

“At the meetings, we discussed serious stuff. All matters in my letter were discussed except the directives.”

TimesLIVE